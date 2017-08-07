1 of 6 View Caption

Competitors start from Tower Bridge in the Men's Marathon during the World Athletics Championships Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (AP ... Kenya's Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's Marathon during the World Athletics Cham... Bahrain's Rose Chelimo celebrates after finishing in gold medal position in the Women's Marathon during the World Athletics C... United States' Tori Bowie, right, hugs Jamaica's Elaine Thompson after winning the Women's 100 meters final during the World ... United States' Tori Bowie, left, dips to win the gold medal in the Women's 100m final ahead of Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta L... Ethiopia's Aselefech Mergia, Portugal's Catarina Ribeiro, Australia's Jessica Trengove and United States' Amy Cragg, from rig...