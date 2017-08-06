With a bevy of pitches in his arsenal, Colorado Springs Sky Sox starting pitcher Taylor Jungmann mystified the Salt Lake Bees on Sunday afternoon, facing just one above the minimum through five innings and lasting until the seventh in a 4-2 victory.
Highlighted by a two-run homer over the left-field fence by an Ivan De Jesus, the visitors dominated their hosts yet again. Although the Bees brought the potential winning run to the plate in the ninth, it wasn’t meant to be. Dustin Ackley grounded out to end the game, and Colorado Springs completed a four-game sweep of the Bees.
Bees MVP: Right fielder Cesar Puello was one of two Bees to record multiple hits on the afternoon, the other being Rey Navarro. Puello went 3 for 4 on a trio of singles, improving his batting average to .327, stole a base and scored both Salt Lake runs.
Hidden Hero: Shortstop Nolan Fontana gave himself up and nestled a picturesque bunt down the third-base line, scoring Puello from third for the Bees’ first run.
Turning Point: Salt Lake had a golden opportunity to break through in the sixth but couldn’t cash in. Following a leadoff walk to Tony Sanchez, Michael Hermosillo rocketed a shot to left center that bounced over the wall for a ground rule double. With runners on second and third, however, David Fletcher struck out and Eric Young Jr. was robbed of a hit as Sky Sox right fielder Brett Phillips made a diving catch.
Flashing Leather: In the fifth, starting pitcher Andrew Heaney snagged a 60 foot comebacker off the bat of Sky Sox shortstop Yadiel Rivera. Denied of a hit, Rivera also shattered his bat in the process.
Angel Angle: Angels pitcher Andrew Bailey had his most effective outing in his fifth rehab assignment for the Bees. Bailey pitched a perfect seventh, including strikeouts of Lewis Brinson and Brett Phillips.
Quote-worthy: “There’s another game tomorrow, and we just need to take it one game at a time,” Manager Keith Johnson said. “Obviously they took it to us one game at a time but tomorrow we get to start fresh and our guys will be ready.”
What’s Next: Salt Lake Bees RHP Daniel Wright (5-7, 7.52) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers RHP Wilmer Font (9-5, 3.49), at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Smith’s Ballpark.