(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders make the turn onto State Street and head toward the uphill climb to the Capitol. Robert Britton is the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders begin the rolling, or "neutral" start of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders on Bonneville Blvd. just after the start of stage 7 of the Tour of Utah. Robert Britton is the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders on Bonneville Blvd. just after the start of stage 7 of the Tour of Utah. Robert Britton is the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders on Bonneville Blvd. just after the start of stage 7 of the Tour of Utah. Robert Britton is the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders queue up and wait for the start of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders on Bonneville Blvd. just after the start of stage 7 of the Tour of Utah. Robert Britton is the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) An avenues resident makes photos as riders make the turn from Bonneville Blvd. onto 11th Ave. just after the start of stage 7 of the Tour of Utah. Robert Britton is the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Race leader, and eventual winner, Robert Britton, center, waits at the starting line for the start of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders make the turn from Virginia St. onto 100 S during stage 7 of the Tour of Utah. Robert Britton is the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders on South Temple head toward the turn onto State Street during the 8th lap of the Tour of Utah. Robert Britton is the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Riders make the turn from Virginia St. onto 100 S during stage 7 of the Tour of Utah. Robert Britton is the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Canadian Tour of Utah winner Robert Britton, center, makes the turn for 1300 E onto South Temple during the 7th lap. Britton is the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tour of Utah fans watch as riders head uphill on State Street toward the Utah State Capitol building. Robert Britton is the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Canadian Robert Britton sees his girlfriend Ricki Hagen in the crowd and rushes over to see her after winning the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Robert Britton blurs as he pushes uphill on State Street on his way to winning the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Canadian Robert Britton gets a hug from his girlfriend Ricki Hagen after winning the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Robert Britton's girlfriend Ricki Hagen is lifted over the barrier from her spot in the crowd after Britton won the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Robert Britton cruises in with the front of the peloton as he clinches his place as the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Tour of Utah winner Robert Britton gets congratulations from RALLY teammates after winning the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Canadian Robert Britton is met by his girlfriend Ricki Hagen after winning the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stage 7 winner Marco Canola celebrates as he crosses the finish line. Robert Britton finished in the group just behind Canola, and clinched the win in the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Robert Britton gets the congratulatory kisses as he is presented as the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Canadian Robert Britton yells as he is presented on the podium as the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, Sunday, August 6, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Robert Britton, center, the winner of the 2017 Tour of Utah, sprays second place winner Gavin Mannion, left, and third place finisher Serghei Tvetcov on the winner's podium, Sunday, August 6, 2017.