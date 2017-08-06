1 of 13 View Caption

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Yura Movsisyan (14) reacts after narrowly missing a goal, in M... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) goes for the ball along with Houston Dynamo ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) goes for the ball along with Houston Dyn... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) watches as his shot just misses the goal... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Sebastian Saucedo (23) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis S... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) goes for the ball along with Houston Dynamo ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) goes of the ball along with Houston Dynamo m... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak (11) reacts after narrowly missing a goal, in... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake defender Tony Beltran (2) got for the ball along with Houston Dynamo mi... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva (20) reacts after a missed shot on goal, in MLS a... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman (5) reacts after a missed chance to score on ... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) collides with Houston Dynamo defender Dy... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (7) tries to get to the ball, as Houston Dyn...