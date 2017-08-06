(OK, a brief aside here for all the uninitiated, those who are not regulars of the cycling scene: A slightly simple-minded, red-blooded American-pig type of colleague of mine once rather ignorantly diminished the sport of cycling because he associated it with a bunch of Europeans who had no clue what real sports were all about. In other words, it wasn’t football, basketball, baseball or hockey. He said, and I quote, “Anybody can ride a bike.” It was a little like saying Michael Jordan’s version of basketball was unworthy because anyone could walk out on a court and play a game of H-O-R-S-E. He connected cycling to the Stingray bike he had as a kid, the one with the elevated handlebars, the streamers flowing out of the grips, and a banana seat.