“For me the first little bit of it was surreal: right after the Olympics, going to so many appearances and everyone wanted to see the medal. It was quite the high and so exciting,” she said. “But then I think there’s a time that kind of hit you where you’re like, ‘I’m more than this medal.’ The medal is incredible, but at one point you start to feel like you are just being defined by it. And I think I hit a low point with that.”