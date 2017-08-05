“I think [other riders] are going to try and isolate me as early as possible, but in doing that and going that hard isolates almost everybody including, to a degree, their own team,” said Britton. “I think tomorrow is a bit different in the course, but I think I should be able to lean on guys like [Mannion} and [Tvetcov] a bit more because now their GC positions are fairly solidified. I don’t know what exactly to expect, but I bet it will be aggressive from the get.”