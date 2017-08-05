1 of 9 View Caption

(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kelsey Chugg (Weber St.) holds up the winner's trophy after she defeated Anna... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kelsey Chugg tees off on 18 during the 111th Utah Womens State Amateur Champi... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kelsey Chugg (Weber St.) chips onto the 18th green on her way to defeating An... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Anna Kennedy (BYU) jumps to get a look at her chip shot onto the 18th green. ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kelsey Chugg (Weber St.) walks up to her putt on the 18th green on her way to... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Anna Kennedy (BYU) tees off on 18 during the 111th Utah Womens State Amateur ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Anna Kennedy chips to the 18th green during the 111th Utah Womens State Amate... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kelsey Chugg (Weber St.), left, hugs her opponent Anna Kennedy (BYU) on the 1... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kelsey Chugg (Weber St.) holds up four fingers to signify the four times she ...