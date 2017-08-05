1 of 18 View Caption

Justin Gatlin, ganador de la medalla de oro, se arrodilla frente a Usain Bolt, ganador del bronce, tras la final de los 100 m... United States' Justin Gatlin reacts after winning the Men's 100 meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Lond... United States' Justin Gatlin, left, shakes hands with Jamaica's Usain Bolt after winning the Men's 100 meters final during th... South Africa's gold medal winner Luvo Manyonga, right, is congratulated by his teammate South Africa's Ruswahl Samaai after t... United States' Justin Gatlin celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 100m final during the World Athletics Champ... United States' Justin Gatlin bows to Jamaica's Usain Bolt after winning the Men's 100 meters final during the World Athletics... Justin Gatlin, ganador de la medalla de oro, se arrodilla frente a Usain Bolt, ganador del bronce, tras la final de los 100 m... Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana, right, celebrates winning the Women's 10,000 meters final during the World Athletics Championships in... Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana celebrates as she crosses the line to take the gold in the women's 10,000 meter final during the World... Jamaica's Usain Bolt prepares before a men's 100m semifinal during the World Athletics Championships in London Saturday, Aug.... Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures to a camera as he prepares before a men's 100m semifinal during the World Athletics Championshi... Jamaica's Usain Bolt, right, and Britain's Chijindu Ujah slow down after finishing a Men's 100m semifinal at the World Athlet... Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam makes an attempt in the high jump of the heptathlon during the World Athletics Championships in Lo... Jamaica's Usain Bolt and Britain's Chijindu Ujah, left, react after finishing a Men's 100 meters semifinal during the World A... United States' Justin Gatlin, Jamaica's Julian Forte and Japan's Aska Cambridge, from left, cross the line of a men's 100m se... United States' Tori Bowie, center, runs through the rain in a Women's 100m first round heat during the World Athletics Champi... Jamaica's Usain Bolt greets his fans before a men's 100m heat during the World Athletics Championships in London Friday, Aug.... United States' Justin Gatlin gestures after his heat in the Men's 100 meters during the World Athletics Championships in Lond...