“These trips are hugely valuable,” Roberts said in a statement. ”Obviously, from a basketball standpoint, we are allowed 10 practices this summer leading up to the trip that will really help jump start the season when official practices being in the fall. But even more so, it is an invaluable learning experience for our players. To spend time in a foreign country, learn about another culture, the history, and the overall experience is such a tremendous opportunity. We are excited.”