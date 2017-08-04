The Utah men’s basketball team leaves Saturday for a 10-day foreign tour, with stops in Barcelona, Spain, as well as Paris, France, where it will play a total of three games against all-star teams comprised of professional players from European club teams.
The Utes will bring all 15 players on their current roster, including incoming transfers and freshmen. Coach Larry Krystkowiak said every player was healthy and available to play as of the start of Thursday’s practice.
“I don’t know that we’ll get a set group of starters or anything like that,” Krystkowiak said. “It’s just an added bonus, the more data you can get to improve. … Whatever we can do to get a little better.
“Role development is a big part of it. The quicker we can share with these guys what we think their role is and then they can accept that role and hopefully fulfill that role and there’s an understanding, we’re going to be ahead of the game.”
Barcelona itinerary
Aug. 6 – Orientation walk, practice, welcome dinner
Aug. 7 – Sightseeing, game one (Sant Julià All-Stars)
Aug. 8 – Sightseeing, leisure day
Aug. 9 – Sightseeing, game two (Dax Gamarde Basket)
Aug. 10 – Travel to Cambrils, catamaran cruise
Paris Itinerary
Aug. 11 – Flight to Paris, practice, sightseeing, cruise
Aug. 12 – Sightseeing, game three (TBA)
Aug. 13 – Sightseeing, leisure day
Aug. 14 – Sightseeing, farewell dinner
The trip will provide a bit of a walk down memory lane for Krystkowiak, who played overseas in France and Italy at the end of this NBA career (he signed a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1997 after having played overseas).
Krystkowiak played professionally in Paris for Levallois in 1996, and the Utes will practice in that team’s facility while in Paris. Krystkowiak will also get the chance to see several former teammates as well as some members of the club’s management who were on staff when he played.
“The opportunity to spend six days in Barcelona and four in Paris, it’s kind of a bucket list deal,” Krystkowiak said. “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime. It’s going to trickle into a lot of areas and it’s just super-beneficial in a lot of ways.”
Utah's men's basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak on the value of the foreign trip in various ways. Also said they may still add to roster. pic.twitter.com/4FVPV5W8BS— Lynn Worthy (@LWorthySports) August 3, 2017
Junior guard Sedrick Barefield said the biggest impact of the trip will have more to do with the time spent together away from the court. “We have three games and two practices, but I think the biggest thing is for us to bond and get to know each other as people, as teammates,” Barefield said. “That’s what we’re looking forward to the most.”
Bibbins on board
Graduate transfer Justin Bibbins arrived on campus about two weeks ago after finishing up his classes at Long Beach State. The 5-foot-8 point guard will have one season of eligibility left with the Utes.
Bibbins led the Big West in assists per game (5.3) and free throw percentage (89 percent) during league play last season. He also averaged 12.6 points per game.
“When I first came on my visit he was the one who was there at Coach’s house,” Bibbins said of Barefield. “We hadn’t talked for a while — since high school days — but it was like we’ve known each other all throughout college. He was a big part of bringing me here and making me love Utah and love the system.”
Jazz critiqued Collette
Utah forward David Collette will be theteam’s leading returning scorer (13.6 points per game) and rebounder ( 5.1 per game) with Kyle Kuzma having been selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-10 senior decided to return to the team this spring after initially declaring for the NBA Draft. But was really only a trial run.
Collette, a resident of Murray who started his collegiate career at Utah State,said the only NBA team he worked out for was the Utah Jazz.
“For my game moving on to the next level, I need to develop my outside game a little bit,” Collette said of the feedback he got. “But I already knew that go into it. So I’ve been working very hard this summer on expanding my range and having some different abilities other than just posting up.”