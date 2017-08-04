When the NBA preseason begins in October, it’s the Utah Jazz versus the world.
The Jazz announced their five-game exhibition slate, which features games against the Australian franchise Sydney Kings on Oct. 2, followed by Israel’s Maccabi Haifa on Oct. 4 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Utah will also have home (Oct. 6) and away (Oct. 9) games with the Phoenix Suns, before wrapping the preseason with an Oct. 10 game at the Staples Center against the Los Angeles Lakers.
UTAH JAZZ PRESEASON SCHEDULE<br>All times Mountain<br>Oct. 2 • Sydney Kings, 7 p.m.<br>Oct. 4 • Maccabi Haifa, 7 p.m.<br>Oct. 6 • Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.<br>Oct. 9 • at Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m.<br>Oct. 10 • at Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
The Kings exhibition, announced on Monday, and the Haifa (also known as “The Greens”) exhibition mark the first time the Jazz have ever hosted international teams during the preseason. Utah’s only other international preseason game was played abroad, in 2009 visiting Real Madrid.
The international flavored match-ups will also mark the basketball debut for Vivint Smart Home Arena, which is undergoing sweeping renovations to add new seats and viewing areas, among other amenities.