American Fork • It’s turning from a nice streak into dominance.
The proof sits in the trophy case at American Fork High School, where seven boys’ cross country state championship trophies reside.
All of them were won in the last eight years. And five of the 15 fastest times at the state meet belong to Cavemen runners, all set during the team’s recent dominance.
“It’s something that we make as a goal and strive for,” Cavemen coach Timo Mostert said. “That’s the whole purpose and reason of training at a high level is to be able to perform at a high level. We are not a joggers club.”
The Cavemen don’t limit their training to the season, instead using the summer as a time to build mileage and skill levels.
Runs two times per day seven days a week result in about 60 miles logged each week.
Then there’s Mondays, when the team takes on “The Grinder” — a 1.5-mile run that features a gradual incline in addition to three large hills.
“It’s brutal” said Carson Clinger, a junior who returns as one of the team’s top runners. “Your legs are giving out and it’s hard to breathe, but you have to get through it. And then once you’re at the top, it’s like, ‘OK, that was rough,’ but it really gets you prepared for running hills, and a lot of our courses have hills.”
How else are the Cavemen building a running powerhouse?
GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Class 5A
2016 team champion • American Fork
State meet record • Courtney Wayment, Davis, 17:24.7 in 2015
Class 4A
2016 team champion • Timpanogos
State meet record • Sarah Feeny, Ogden, 17:25.0 in 2013
Class 3A
2016 team champion • Pine View
State meet record • Kashley Carter, Juab, 17:54.0 in 2014
Class 2A
2016 team champion • North Summit
State meet record • Sadie Sargent, North Summit, 17:58.0 in 2016
Class 1A
2016 team champion • Parowan
State meet record • Whittni Orton, Panguitch, 18:29.1 in 2015
* — All state-meet records are since 1998 at Sugar House Park
The team uses free weights three times a week, emphasizing core and upper body. A popular exercise is dumbbell running. A runner stands in place with dumbbells in each hand and swings his arms, mimicking the motion his upper body does while running.
And don’t forget the mental training.
What is the course like? Is it flat? Are there hills? If so, where are they located? Who is the competition? What’s the goal for the race?
These are all questions that need answering before a runner takes to the course.
“There are so many variables involved,” Mostert said. “We do a lot a visualization and goal-making sessions so athletes can give themselves a good race plan that would help them become successful.”
It’s all a lot to take in, and Mostert admits “I don’t think they know what they are in for” when they join the team.
Clinger didn’t.
“I started running my freshman year because of my brother,” he said. “I didn’t really take it seriously at all. I kind of hated it.”
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Class 5A
2016 team champion • American Fork
State meet record • Casey Clinger, American Fork, 14:42.9 in 2016
Class 4A
2016 team champion • Olympus
State meet record • Alex Parsons, Ogden, 14:58.9 in 2015
Class 3A
2016 team champion • Desert Hills
State meet record • Luke Puskedra, Judge Memorial, 14:54.6 in 2007
Class 2A
2016 team champion • Millard
State meet record •Ryan Westermann, Rowland Hall, 16:09.3 in 2013
Class 1A
2016 team champion • Panguitch
State meet record • Nick McKay, St. Joseph, 15:50.0 in 2002
* — All state-meet records are since 1998 at Sugar House Park
His older brother Casey, who recently was honored as the national Gatorade boys’ cross country runner of the year, delivered a simple message. Yes, running is a daunting task, but when you join the American Fork team, you will make an unbreakable bond with your fellow runners.
“Someone says they want to be great at something and they learn how to through the vehicle of athletics,” Mostert said. “We are trying to teach kids to live extraordinary lives, and you can only reach that through hard work. So we are teaching these kids that work ethic for a tangible goal.”
That tangible goal is adding an eighth state championship in nine years.
Twitter: @kendra__andrews