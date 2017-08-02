(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Race fan Eric Sevy of Las Vegas ran alongside riders telling them to Use the ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nieces and nephews of Salt Lake rider Taylor Eisenhart get ready to head out... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rider Serghei Tvetcov who finished second, sticks out his tongue as he nears ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) The determination shows on rider Serghei Tvetcov's face as he nears the finis... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Race fan Eric Sevy of Las Vegas ran alongside riders telling them to "use the... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rider Adam DeVos shows some fatigue and determination as he nears the finish ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Race fan Joe Torres runs alongside his favorite rider Taylor Eisenhart of Sal... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Race fans cheer on racers as they near the 1K to go mark during stage 3 of th... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Race fans cheer on racers as they near the 1K to go mark during stage 3 of th... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Third place finisher Gavin Mannion guts his way to the finish line during Sta... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stage 3 winner Robert Britton slips on the yellow leader's jersey after his S... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stage 3 winner Robert Britton gets kisses on the podium wearing the yellow le... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stage 3 winner Robert Britton, center, celebrates with second place finisher ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stage 3 winner Robert Britton celebrates with the yellow leader's jersey after... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans who set up their chairs near the Silver Fork Grill watch riders pass as ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Simone Sterbini starts his time trial as he rolls out of he starting chute fo... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis McCabe waits four his turn to start his time trial for Stage 3 of the ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Galarreta Ugarte starts his time trial as he rolls out of he starting chute f... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Young waits four his turn to start his time trial for Stage 3 of the Tou... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans who set up their chairs near the Silver Fork Grill watch riders pass as ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A rider passes the 4 KM to go mark during Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A rider heads up the canyon near the 4 KM to go mark during Stage 3 of the To... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A rider passes the 4 KM to go mark during Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A fan with a baby attached waves from the side of the course during Stage 3 o...
(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Race fan Eric Sevy of Las Vegas ran alongside riders telling them to Use the force! as they ascended the time trial course at the Tour of Utah stage 3 in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nieces and nephews of Salt Lake rider Taylor Eisenhart get ready to head out onto the Stage 3 course of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon to cheer on their favorite rider, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rider Serghei Tvetcov who finished second, sticks out his tongue as he nears the finish line for stage 3 at the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) The determination shows on rider Serghei Tvetcov's face as he nears the finish line for stage 3 at the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Race fan Eric Sevy of Las Vegas ran alongside riders telling them to "use the force" as they ascended the time trial course at the Tour of Utah stage 3 in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Rider Adam DeVos shows some fatigue and determination as he nears the finish line for stage 3 at the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Race fan Joe Torres runs alongside his favorite rider Taylor Eisenhart of Salt lake during stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Race fans cheer on racers as they near the 1K to go mark during stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Race fans cheer on racers as they near the 1K to go mark during stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Third place finisher Gavin Mannion guts his way to the finish line during Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stage 3 winner Robert Britton slips on the yellow leader's jersey after his Stage 3 time trial win in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stage 3 winner Robert Britton gets kisses on the podium wearing the yellow leader's jersey after his Stage 3 time trial win in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stage 3 winner Robert Britton, center, celebrates with second place finisher Serghei Tvetcov, left, and Gavin Mannion, right, after his Stage 3 time trial win in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stage 3 winner Robert Britton celebrates with the yellow leader's jersey after his Stage 3 time trial win in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans who set up their chairs near the Silver Fork Grill watch riders pass as they keep track on the race app during Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Simone Sterbini starts his time trial as he rolls out of he starting chute for Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Travis McCabe waits four his turn to start his time trial for Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Galarreta Ugarte starts his time trial as he rolls out of he starting chute for Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Young waits four his turn to start his time trial for Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Fans who set up their chairs near the Silver Fork Grill watch riders pass as they keep track on the race app during Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A rider passes the 4 KM to go mark during Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A rider heads up the canyon near the 4 KM to go mark during Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A rider passes the 4 KM to go mark during Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, August 2, 2017. (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A fan with a baby attached waves from the side of the course during Stage 3 of the Tour of Utah in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Wednesday, August 2, 2017.