Fruit Heights • Current, former and future BYU Cougars are dominating the 111th Utah Women’s State Amateur at Davis Park Golf Club.
Stroke-play qualifying for the 16 berths into match play concluded on Wednesday with just-graduated BYU golfer Annie Yang and rising BYU senior Kendra Dalton tying for medalist honors at 4-under-par 138. Yang, from Vancouver, B.C., birdied four of the five par-3 holes on the course and shot a tournament-best round of 5-under 66 to move into a tie with defending champion Dalton, the first-day leader.
Provo’s Naomi Soifua, A BYU-bound teenager who became the second woman ever to qualify for the Men’s State Amateur last month, shot a 67 on Wednesday to place third. Utah Valley’s Carly Dehlin and BYU’s Anna Kennedy rounded out the top five at 141 and 142, respectively.
111th Utah Women’s State Amateur
At Par-71 Davis Park Golf Club, Fruit Heights Final Stroke-Play Results
138 — Annie Yang (72-66), Kendra Dalton (68-70); 139 — Naomi Soifua (72-67; 141 — Carly Dehlin (70-71); 142 — Anna Kennedy (70-72); 143 — Haylee Chugg (73-70); 144 — Kelsey Chugg (70-74) 145 — Isabella Lesa (76-69); 146 — Sadie Palmer (73-73), Kiselya Plewe (71-75), Xena Motes (70-76); 147 — Tara Green (74-73); 148 — Cristiana Ciasca (74-74), Laura Gerner (73-75), Sue Nyhus (73-75); 149 — Jobi Einerson (74-75) Thursday’s Round of 16 Matches
7:30 a.m. — Yang vs. Einerson; 7:39 a.m. — Lesa vs. Motes; 7:48 a.m. — Dehlin vs. Nyhus; 7:57 a.m. — Kennedy vs. Green; 8:06 — Dalton vs. Ciasca; 8:15 a.m. — K. Chugg vs. Plewe; 8:24 a.m. — Soifua vs. Gerner; 8:33 a.m. — H. Chugg vs. Palmer
The cut for match play came at 7-over-par 149. No playoff was needed because exactly 16 golfers shot 149 or better.
Two rounds will be played Thursday, whittling the field of 16 to four. The semifinals will be held Friday morning and the 18-hole championship match is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Dalton, from North Carolina, is the defending champion, having defeated fellow BYU golfer Lea Garner in the championship match last year at Victory Ranch. She will begin match play at 8:06 a.m. Thursday against Cristiana Ciasca, a senior at Corner Canyon High in Draper.
— The Salt Lake Tribune