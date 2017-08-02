Stroke-play qualifying for the 16 berths into match play concluded on Wednesday with just-graduated BYU golfer Annie Yang and rising BYU senior Kendra Dalton tying for medalist honors at 4-under-par 138. Yang, from Vancouver, B.C., birdied four of the five par-3 holes on the course and shot a tournament-best round of 5-under 66 to move into a tie with defending champion Dalton, the first-day leader.