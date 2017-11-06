1 of 10 View Caption

(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Under her multi-colored umbrella, Savannah - a 13 old girl who became well k... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Donovan Feist tells why he came directly from LDS church services to resign ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Eliza Long, of Provo, signs papers of resignation from the LDS church alongs... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Donovan Feist tells why he came directly from LDS church services to resign ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Heather "Dooce" Armstrong speaks during the 8th annual mass resignation in C... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Heather "Dooce" Armstrong sits with Pete Ashdown prior to her speaking at th... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) At the 8th annual mass resignation in City Creek Park, Kristine Bingham Elli... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Mike Norton turns to face the LDS Temple as he gives his speech directed at ... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sam Young speaks at the 8th annual mass resignation in City Creek Park, Sund... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) A rainbow flag frames the LDS Temple from its place at the 8th annual mass r...