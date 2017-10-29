What became know as Martin Luther’s “95 Theses” begins with a simple invitation to fellow theologians to debate him in Wittenberg, Germany — or respond in writing — on issues of faith and practice “out of love for the truth and from desire to elucidate it.”

Originally in Latin, the language of 16th-century scholars and clerics, the document was not initially intended to be much more than a spiritual RSVP.

But it turned into so much more, ultimately spawning a religious revolution that led to the Reformation.

In a nutshell, Luther’s historic list can be culled to these primary points:

• The Vatican’s sale of indulgences to pay for construction of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome was just plain wrong.

“Why does not the pope build St. Peter’s Minster [cathedral] with his own money — since his riches are now more ample than those of Crassus — rather than with the money of poor Christians?” (Theses 86)

• The idea of indulgences, as they were being hawked in Luther’s time, were pretty much worthless, and their hard sell by “preachers of indulgences” amounted to extortion.

“It is a vain and false thing to hope to be saved through indulgences, though the commissary — nay, the pope himself — was to pledge his own soul therefore.” (Theses 52)

• The pope has no power over Purgatory, anyway. (Luther’s views on this item of Catholic dogma evolved in later years, and he eventually rejected it).

“The pope acts most rightly in granting remission to souls, not by the power of the keys — which in Purgatory he does not possess — but by way of intercession.

“They preach vanity who say that the soul flies out of Purgatory as soon as the money thrown into the chest rattles.” (Theses 26-27)

• A Christian’s salvation is truly his or her treasure, not a piece of paper allegedly selling forgiveness. Repentance brings such grace.