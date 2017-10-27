Starting next April, tradition-steeped Mormon General Conferences will undergo a major change. They’ll be getting shorter.
Instead of six sessions. There will be five.
The twice-yearly general women’s session will no longer be held on the Saturday before the other five sessions, the Utah-based faith announced Friday.
Rather, the twice-yearly all-male priesthood session and the women’s gathering will alternate and take place annually.
The priesthood session will be held during in the April conference with the female meeting occurring in October.
“These meetings will originate from the Conference Center on Saturday evening following the morning and afternoon sessions of the conference,” the faith’s governing First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a letter that will be read to Mormon congregations throughout the world.
The letter states that consolidating the conference sessions into one weekend furthers church efforts “of reducing and simplifying the work of the church and the demands made upon leaders and members.”
This story will be updated.