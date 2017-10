Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune Laurie Lee Hall decided she finally had to "live authentically or perish." A trained architect, who worked for the LDS Church for 20 years until her retirement last summer, 15 years as a chief architect for the church and as director of design and construction for temples and special projects. She also served as a lay bishop and stake president. She was excommunicated from the faith after coming out and living as a transgender woman.