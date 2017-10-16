The sister of the Dalai Lama will be the keynote speaker Friday at a ceremony marking the completion of the Utah Tibetan Community Center.
Ama Jetsun Pema, 77, revered by the Dalai Lama’s followers as “The Mother of Tibet,” will speak about 5 p.m. at the center, 135 W.2950 South, South Salt Lake.
“She is coming to help us celebrate the center becoming completely renovated and functional,” Pema Chagzoetsang, a spokeswoman for Salt Lake Valley’s Tibetan community, said Monday.
The Dalai Lama himself last visited Utah in June 2016.
Chagzoetsang said the new center is designed to help a new generation of Tibetans in Utah learn about and continue their cultural and religious heritage.
The center will host celebrations, festivals and activities, language instruction and social and employment services.