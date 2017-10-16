The sister of the Dalai Lama will be the keynote speaker Friday at a ceremony marking the completion of the Utah Tibetan Community Center.

Ama Jetsun Pema, 77, revered by the Dalai Lama’s followers as “The Mother of Tibet,” will speak about 5 p.m. at the center, 135 W.2950 South, South Salt Lake.

“She is coming to help us celebrate the center becoming completely renovated and functional,” Pema Chagzoetsang, a spokeswoman for Salt Lake Valley’s Tibetan community, said Monday.

The Dalai Lama himself last visited Utah in June 2016.

Chagzoetsang said the new center is designed to help a new generation of Tibetans in Utah learn about and continue their cultural and religious heritage.

The center will host celebrations, festivals and activities, language instruction and social and employment services.

Comments