Aging Mormon apostles? Denunciations of racism? And lines being drawn in the doctrinal sand on same-sex marriage?
Those are all hot topics in the wake of the recently completed LDS General Conference, and they’re up for discussion in the latest episode of “Mormon Land,” a new podcast produced by The Salt Lake Tribune.
Darius Gray, former president of Genesis Group, a support organization for black Mormons, and Steve Evans, founder of the popular Mormon blog By Common Consent, join Tribune religion writer Peggy Fletcher Stack and Managing Editor David Noyce in taking a look back at conference and what it means for Latter-day Saints going forward.
