Here are reactions from Utah and abroad to Sunday’s death of Mormon apostle Robert D. Hales:

Sen. Orrin Hatch

“Elder Hales provided a model of servant-leadership for all of us to follow. He was a true disciple of Jesus Christ, putting the welfare of others before self and the Kingdom of God above all. He was gracious and loving, thoughtful and kind. In all things, Elder Hales exemplified humility, which was the hallmark of his life. While millions of us grieve his passing, we take peace and comfort in knowing that his service continues on the other side of the veil.”

Jon Huntsman Sr.

“When Bob was the presiding bishop, he was eminently well-qualified. He had such a terrific business, military and academic background. He was the kind of guy if you put him in a job, he rises to the top. ... He was a master of many great responsibilities and succeeded in every one.”

