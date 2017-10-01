1 of 18 View Caption

(Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Robert D. Hales, circa one year old. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Robert D. Hales was an officer in the U.S. Air Force. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Robert D. Hales as a pre-teen. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Robert D. Hales was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force 308 Tactical Fighter Wi... (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Robert D. Hales was a pilot in the United States Air Force. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Robert D. Hales in high school in 1950. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Young Robert Hales at 3 or 4 years of age. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Robert D. Hales and his wife, Mary. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Robert D. Hales and his wife, Mary, at the Brigham Young University Junior Pro... (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) A more tender moment for Mary and Bob Hales in 1975. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Family photo of the Hales family, David, Elder Hales, Stephen and Mary, 1969. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Robert D. Hales and Mary Hales circa 1975. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Hales and his siblings (left to right), his brother Jerry, Elder Hales and si... (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Robert D. Hales learned to play the piano as a child (circa 6 to 7 years old). He ha... (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Hales had a fondness for dogs. Here he is with Red. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Robert D. Hales in his office April 30, 2015. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Elder Robert D. Hales in the 1970s. (Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve) Robert D. Hales in the early 1970s.