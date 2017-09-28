We’re excited to announce a new podcast produced by The Salt Lake Tribune — “Mormon Land.”
On “Mormon Land,” award-winning religion reporter Peggy Fletcher Stack, Managing Editor David Noyce and Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce will dive into the culture, personalities, developments, trends and policies that affect members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — and Utahns in general.
They’ll be joined regularly by special guests, exploring everything from caffeine popping up at BYU to racist slurs being whispered at church. Aging apostles. Shifting demographics. The return of LDS feminists. The explosion of Mormon cinema. Even missionary folklore — they’re all fair game.
The first episode features guest Tom Christofferson, a gay Mormon and the brother of LDS apostle D. Todd Christofferson.
Listen below:
Want to add your voice to the discussion? Follow “Mormon Land” on Facebook and Twitter.