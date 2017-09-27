5. We urge you to embrace the good and the beautiful wherever you find it. Mormon founder Joseph Smith himself said as much when he wrote the 13th Article of Faith: “We believe in being honest, true, chaste, benevolent, virtuous, and in doing good to all men; indeed, we may say that we follow the admonition of Paul — we believe all things, we hope all things, we have endured many things, and hope to be able to endure all things. If there is anything virtuous, lovely, or of good report or praiseworthy, we seek after these things.” I have always loved the rolling language and ecumenical sentiment of this paragraph. They’re words to live by, even when I don’t.