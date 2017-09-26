October 2001 • The only time I covered conference from outside Utah. I flew back to New York City to rejoin SeaTrek 2001, a group of Latter-day Saints who had re-enacted the Atlantic crossing of their ancestors in tall sailing ships. It was not even a month after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. The harbor was eerily quiet (no other boats were allowed) and ground zero was still smoldering. A few days later, I joined other New York Mormons at their meetinghouse near Lincoln Center to watch the conference on big screens. On Sunday morning, Hinckley announced in somber tones, “I have just been handed a note that says that a U.S. missile attack [on Afghanistan] is underway. I need not remind you that we live in perilous times.”