Once in Relief Society the teacher introduced her remarks by saying that she chose the hymn “O My Father” for us to sing because it was special for what she was going to say, and she hoped we could learn more about this specific topic. I got very excited, thinking that maybe we would talk about how we could draw close to Heavenly Mother, or feel her love or know more about her. Instead, the woman said that her remarks were going to be focused on how we can draw close to Heavenly Father. I looked around the room and wondered if I was the only one who wanted to know more about Heavenly Mother.