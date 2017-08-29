Eric Hawkins, spokesman at the church’s Salt Lake City headquarters, confirms that all missionaries in the Tropical Storm Harvey-ravaged Houston area are safe, though many of them have been relocated.
Once floodwaters subside, missionaries plan to join in communities’ cleanup and recovery work, he said.
In addition to the Houston Temple, which had up to half-a-foot of water inside, several Houston-area Mormon chapels were flooded over the weekend, forcing cancellation of Sunday services.
The faith was quick to act as the severity of the cycle of Harvey’s storms became evident. The church began Friday sending truckloads of water, hygiene and cleanup kits to the Houston region’s LDS Bishop’s storehouse complex, working with other relief organizations aiding those in peril.
And of course, Mormons worldwide are “praying for the people of Texas,” Hawkins stated. “[We] invite others to join us in those prayers.”
Anyone wishing to specifically assist the faith’s Humanitarian Fund in relief efforts can make a donation at this website: http://bit.ly/2wf04U6