“I can’t speak to the pain of anyone else, I can’t fathom the amount of hurt and pain that people have in the Mormon community who are LGBTQ, or who have lost a loved one to suicide. Their voice needs to be heard. I think we need to take a moment and put ourselves in their shoes,” he said. “That being said, this is a difficult, difficult subject, and there is a lot of pain in our LGBTQ community. I love Tyler and I respect him and everything he’s said, and I stand by him. I also stand by what I said, that I think it’s wonderful to have the church’s endorsement, because here we are today with people from all different walks of life who came out who wouldn’t normally.”