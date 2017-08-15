The LDS Church updated its anti-racism statement Tuesday, specifically disavowing groups that promote white supremacy.
“It has been called to our attention that there are some among the various pro-white and white supremacy communities who assert that the church is neutral toward or in support of their views,” according to a statement posted on the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints‘ official newsroom website. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”
After citing scriptures from the Bible and the Book of Mormon, the church goes on to say, “White supremacist attitudes are morally wrong and sinful, and we condemn them.”
Mormons who “promote or pursue a ‘white culture’ or white supremacy agenda,” the statement said, “are not in harmony with the teachings of the church.”
This comes on the heels of LDS officials’ condemnation Sunday of racism in the aftermath of the alt-right march in Charlottesville, Va., where one person died after a neo-Nazi sympathizer allegedly drove a car into a crowd of counter protesters.
