The LDS Church’s Houston Temple, heavily damaged by floodwaters when Hurricane Harvey slammed eastern Texas in August, will remain closed until next spring.
In a letter released Wednesday, the faith’s governing First Presidency said the temple site had been uninhabitable since record rainfall from the storm breached the temple Aug. 26 and subsequently flooded an annex building.
More than a foot of water gushed into the temple’s basement and main floors as the Houston area was deluged.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints noted in a news release that renovation and repair work, already underway, will prove extensive, forcing closure of the temple.
“It is anticipated the renovation project will be completed in the spring of 2018,” the First Presidency stated. “Following the completion of renovations, a simple rededication of the temple will be held.”
That rededication will be private, without the public tours or cultural celebrations typical for Mormon temple openings and dedications.
Located in the northwest Houston suburb of Klein, the temple had been serving the region’s Mormons since being dedicated Aug. 26, 2000, by late LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley.
Mormon temples, unlike the Utah-based faith’s chapels or meetinghouses, are open only to members in good standing. Within the structures, sacred ceremonies such as eternal marriages are performed.
Hurricane Harvey left tens of thousands of Texans homeless and caused billions in damage to homes and businesses.
LDS relief volunteers, including missionaries assigned to Texas, continue to volunteer and cooperate with other religious and civic relief efforts in the stricken region.