(L'Osservatore Romano | Pool Photo via AP) Pope Francis waits to connect with the crew aboard the International Space Station from the Vatican, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. Pope Francis' hookup Thursday will mark the second papal phone call to space: Pope Benedict XVI rang the space station in 2011, and peppered its residents with questions about the future of the planet and the environmental risks it faced. At right is the director of the European Space Agency Josef Aschbacher, and next to him the president of the Italian Space Agency Roberto Battiston.