The love potion made for an interesting case study in schools. “Can you use a love potion on your spouse who has fallen out of love with you?” There are two issues for the young students to debate. One has to do with whether the making of the substance was licit and natural. The other has to do with free will: “Is the use of a love potion depriving the other party of their freedom, regrettable as it is that a spouse falls out of love?”