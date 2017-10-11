After hearing constantly from the critics, perhaps the best outcome of the Boston College conference was to encourage the participants to fear not in their implementation of “Amoris Laetitia.” The critics are a small minority in the church. In the past, they could complain to Rome, where they would get a sympathetic hearing. Now they are the dissidents out of step with the pope. They have few followers among the laity, as the Pew Research Center shows. They can make a lot of noise, but little else. Like other dissidents, they should be politely listened to and invited to dialogue, but they should not be allowed to determine the direction of the church.