Organizers, who did not give an estimate of the crowd size, had billed the event as a chance for “Esthers and Deborahs” — biblical women who are held up as courageous heroes — to congregate publicly and seek divine help to heal the nation. Some of the speakers, including Jacobs and Alveda King, an anti-abortion activist and niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., likened themselves to one of those two biblical heroes in videos summoning women to attend.