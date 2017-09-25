As I was writing the book, I knew that it would be a somewhat controversial topic, even though I was careful to stay well within the bounds of church teaching. My reflections, which can be summarized as a call for respect on both sides, was based on the gospel, and on the Catechism’s call for the church to treat “homosexual persons” with “respect, compassion and sensitivity.” As with all my books, I sought the formal ecclesial approval of my Jesuit superiors, who vetted my what would become “Building a Bridge.” Perhaps to the disappointment of some critics, is about dialogue and prayer, not about sexual morality or the sexual practices of LGBT people. On sexual matters, the LGBT community and the institutional church are simply too far apart at this moment. So, I decided to focus, intentionally, on possible areas of commonality, to help encourage dialogue.