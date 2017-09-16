1 of 7 View Caption

(Courtesy of The LDS Church) President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Chris... (Courtesy of The LDS Church) President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency of the Church, greets Latter... (Courtesy of The LDS Church) President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency of the Church, greets Latter... (Courtesy of The LDS Church) A San Juan, Puerto Rico, airport shows significant damage from Hurricane Irma as well as the ad... (Courtesy of The LDS Church) President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Chris... (Courtesy of The LDS Church) President Henry B. Eyring flew into San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 15, 2017, to meet with and... (Courtesy of The LDS Church) Bishop Dean M. Davies, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of the Church, spoke to and c...