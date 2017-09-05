Washington • They’re invited to meetings at the White House. They exchange calls, texts and emails with administration staffers. And they occasionally pray with the president.
Here’s a list of some of the key evangelical leaders — mostly men but also one woman — who were on President Donald Trump’s campaign evangelical executive advisory board and/or have served in an advisory role since his inauguration.
Gary Bauer • president, American Values; former president of Family Research Council; former chief domestic policy adviser in the Reagan administration.
Mark Burns • co-founder and CEO of The NOW Television Network in Easley, S.C.; spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Tim Clinton • president, American Association of Christian Counselors.
James Dobson • author, psychologist and host, “Family Talk.”
Jordan Easley • pastor of Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson, Tenn.; heads Southern Baptists’ Young Leaders Advisory Council.
Jerry Falwell Jr. • president, Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
Ronnie Floyd • author and senior pastor, Cross Church in northwest Arkansas; former Southern Baptist Convention president.
Jack Graham • author and pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas; former Southern Baptist Convention president.
Rodney Howard-Browne • co-founder of The River at Tampa Bay Church and Revival Ministries International in Florida.
Harry Jackson • senior pastor, Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Md.; co-founder of The Reconciled Church: Healing the Racial Divide.
Robert Jeffress • senior pastor, First Baptist Church of Dallas; hosted Fourth of July event at Kennedy Center featuring Trump as a speaker.
Richard Land • president, Southern Evangelical Seminary in Matthews, N.C.; former president, Southern Baptist Convention Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission.
Greg Laurie • author and senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, Calif.
Eric Metaxas • author and host, “The Eric Metaxas Show”; speaker, 2012 National Prayer Breakfast.
Johnnie Moore • author, religious freedom advocate and public relations executive; serves as unofficial spokesman for group of evangelicals advising Trump administration.
Frank Page • president and CEO, Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee; former Southern Baptist Convention president; former member of President Obama’s Advisory Council on Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships.
Tony Perkins • president, Family Research Council.
Ralph Reed • founder, Faith and Freedom Coalition; former executive director, Christian Coalition.
Tony Suarez • executive vice president, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference.
Paula White • senior pastor, New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Fla.; first clergywoman to give an invocation at an inauguration.