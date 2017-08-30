1 of 6 View Caption

Large cooling fans spray water on Muslim pilgrims around the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim h... A Muslim pilgrim prays in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, in... Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia,... Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia,... Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia,... Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia,...