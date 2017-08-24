“I know another week begins tomorrow & it must feel like they all run together with all you’re tasked to do. I just wanted you to know that I have prayed for you this Sunday night. I have asked God to give you strength & wisdom, favor with all people, & success in all you put your hand to. I have asked God to make sure you don’t miss the meaning in your mission & that you’d find joy in the daily grind. You are so great & so good at what you do. You have every reason to have all the confidence in the world. It has been a special blessing to get to know you. God bless you.”