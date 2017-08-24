Pastoral letters and statements are good, but without real confrontation, racism will always be an issue within the church. Consider that a Catholic priest just this week stepped away temporarily from his position after admitting he had been a violent Ku Klux Klan member who burned a cross in the front yard of a black couple’s home. He went on to attend seminary in Rome and was ordained a priest. While that is a radical story, it is not surprising. Catholicism and race in America have always been fraught. Georgetown University, the nation’s foremost Jesuit University, is continuing to deal with the fallout from selling slaves, recently hosting a “day of repentance” with the descendants of slaves who were sold to finance the university. And right now, many parishioners of color are sitting at Mass besides Trump voters, 45 percent of whom voted for Trump (the majority of white Catholic voters went for the president).