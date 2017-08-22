I see the beginnings of it, the rumblings of it. We are still, collectively, in the “great revealing” phase, I think, where the darkness of American Christianity’s empire business is being unveiled. But in the midst of that revealing, followers of Jesus across movements and denominations are seeing this moment as a time to reflect, repent, reform and resist — rather than hunker down, hide and protect the status quo. In some ways, we are all caught up in a tide that will, as with all reformation times, expose the egregious harm and unhealth in the church and bring about change. Apocalypses cannot be controlled. A necessary ending is coming.