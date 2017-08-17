At Reddy’s temple, where many members like himself work in scientific fields, they’re balancing both old and new beliefs. They handed out eclipse glasses to the congregation last week, so members can safely enjoy watching the spectacle. And then those same members can go inside, jump in the shower in their clothing and go from room to room purifying their houses - though not necessarily with the traditional holy water from the Ganges. Reddy says at the temple, they’ll use a power cleaner.