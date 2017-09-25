A recent Facebook query on the subject drew nearly 700 responses. Some commenters recommended ”promoting” songs such as ”I’ll Walk With You,” “I Feel My Savior‘s Love” and ”I Love to See the Temple” from the children’s songbook to the general-purpose hymnal. Others wished to add music from other faith traditions, such as ”Down to the River to Pray,” “Be Thou My Vision” and ”Blessed Assurance.” A handful of Mozart buffs even rallied for the reinstatement of ”Though in the Outward Church Below,” a setting of the ”wheat and tares” parable that had been wedded, improbably enough, to a duet about marriage from ”The Magic Flute.”