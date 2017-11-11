I want to thank Region One of the Utah Department of Transportation, its designers, engineers and contractors for the big improvements around Layton and Clearfield. Even as some of the ideas I had were the same, the ultimate street design and turn signals at the west gate of Hill Air Force Base were something I’d never have imagined. Even though the new street designs and signals take some getting used to along Antelope Drive and Hill Field Road along I-15 and elsewhere, the traffic congestion has gone down. Utah taxpayers can feel good that some of their dollars are actually going toward improving some of our road systems.