KBYU has announced upcoming changes with its programing, including dropping PBS. I urge everyone who enjoys the wholesome and entertaining programs offered by PBS to contact KBYU to let it know of your displeasure with its planned changes. Contact through e-mail: byutv@byu.edu or by phone: 1-866-662-9888 (M-F 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.). Each voice can make a difference.