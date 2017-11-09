I had a strange encounter of the Love kind recently. I got a call from my representative’s office inviting me to participate in a tele-town hall, which cut to Rep. Mia Love speaking about the middle class benefits of the GOP “tax reform” plan; not a mention from her though that their plan awards 80 percent of the cash to 1 percent of the taxpayers.

As the “audience” questions began, a robo-poll cut in on my phone, an obviously loaded question about my support for tax “reform.”

I could have lied, choosing the answer that would probably have put me in line to submit a question, but I was busy cooking dinner and had to get back to the stove.

My obvious question would have been: “When will you submit a plan where 80 percent of the dollars go to the working and middle classes?”