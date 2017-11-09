A few days after Wonder Woman was released to theaters, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema hosted women-only showings across the country. Feminists rave about this gigantic advancement toward gender equality, while they also complain about how women aren’t treated the same as men. If equality is really the goal, wouldn’t women desire to be intermixed with men and not segregated from them?

Liberals also attempt to limit guns in society to prevent killing innocent people, but then support abortion. If saving lives is the goal, wouldn’t all liberals be pro-life?

When Donald Trump backed the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord, liberals blew up about how Trump didn’t look to the science behind climate change. Yet liberals don’t look to the science and biology behind sex, claiming individuals decide for themselves their gender.

When radical Islamic terrorists murder crowds of people, liberals say not to judge all Muslims by a few individuals. Yet when a white police officer shoots an armed black man, liberals proclaim whites as racist.

Examples of liberal hypocrisy do not cease. Liberal hypocrisy must end.