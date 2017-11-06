By endorsing John Curtis for Congress, The Salt Lake Tribune has become the next enabler of the most inept, disruptive, vulgar and inappropriate person to have ever held the office of the presidency of the United States.

John Curtis is running on a platform that endorses Trump’s “economic policies” and remains silent, as do the rest of our congressional representatives, about the appalling behavior exhibited by the man who holds the presidency.

Trump has never articulated a policy about anything. He merely seeks revenge toward our previous president because of some perceived slight.

Utahns, you are smarter than to fall for this and the Tribune editorial staff should be ashamed. There are two other candidates who would be eminently more supportive of legislation that will benefit the people of Utah instead of the monied interests. Both Kathie Allen and Jim Bennett would promote legislation that would benefit the people of Utah, and I would argue, another time, that Allen has the edge in supporting us Utahns.

Follow the money, including The Tribune’s, and vote for the person who will actually act on policies you want.