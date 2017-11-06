The good news is that our president isn’t evil. The bad news is that it’s worse — he’s a moral idiot. He’s worried about the NFL’s First Amendment rights when people can’t get clean drinking water in Puerto Rico ; one example of many.

The Republican elite could and should impeach him, but they are more interested in getting re-elected than doing what is right for the country. However, maybe we should cut them some slack. They are so busy weakening regulations that protect our air and water, stealing from the middle class to enrich themselves and the rest of the one-percent.