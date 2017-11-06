John Curtis’s recent op-ed promised to reveal where he stands on President Trump. Instead, he showed the same amoral politics of convenience that the current members of our congressional delegation share. Curtis did not articulate one direct, clear criticism of Trump.

Identifying and consistently criticizing the president’s faults doesn’t require adopting the president’s “tone.” It requires a forthrightness that Curtis apparently lacks. It is not enough for Curtis to declare that he “will not support” destructive policies and appalling behavior. His op-ed proves he lacks the courage to name and fight the malignancies that are damaging our nation.

Curtis’s op-ed did not address, for example, Trump’s repeated attacks on a free press, nor how Trump’s ongoing business interests flout the emoluments clause. He didn’t even express concern about Trump’s interference in legal investigations. Curtis denounces “name-calling and bigotry” and “the disrespect of women or minorities,” but he doesn’t call out the president for these practices, despite abundant examples from his career, his campaign, and his presidency.

Curtis ticks off a few Trump policies “in harmony with the needs and values of the 3rd District,” and then a few others on which Curtis disagrees with Trump. And from this tally, we’re supposed to believe that he’s what? Independent? That’s laughable.

Except for a handful who aren’t seeking re-election and one who is battling a deadly disease, Republicans in Congress have been distressingly silent or weak in response to a president who embodies incivility in politics and government. Curtis’s op-ed shows he, too, would pretend nothing is seriously wrong with this presidency and would thus aid and abet the mounting lies, incompetencies and outrageous affronts to our Constitution and to human decency. He promises no more.

We residents of Utah’s 3rd District need a representative in Congress who will actively oppose evil, who will investigate and prosecute actions crippling our institutions, who will take clear stands against a president who disregards the law and lacks basic decency. Utah, it’s time to stop pretending that Republicans like Curtis are working in our interests and supporting our values.

This independent will vote for Kathy Allen.